Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day moving average of $292.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

