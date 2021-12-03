Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $814.55

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.55 ($10.64) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.82). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 814.37 ($10.64), with a volume of 124,689 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £499.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 814.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 787.15.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

