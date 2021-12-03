Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Midatech Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.