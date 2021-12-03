Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

