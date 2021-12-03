Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $205,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 28.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 182,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

