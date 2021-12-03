Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 1,639.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of PCTEL worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PCTEL by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Neumann bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.59 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.