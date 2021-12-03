Millennium Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 1,671.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of OP Bancorp worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth $781,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

