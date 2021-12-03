Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $611,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

