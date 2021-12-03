Millennium Management LLC Sells 25,042 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Safehold by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 914,627 shares of company stock worth $68,912,577. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

