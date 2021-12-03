Millennium Management LLC Sells 35,774 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.77% of CyberOptics worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.