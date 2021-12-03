Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 176,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 31,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

