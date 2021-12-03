Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. 69,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

