Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 6%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16). 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

