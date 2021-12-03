Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

