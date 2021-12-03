Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,531. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTRS. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

