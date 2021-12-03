MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

