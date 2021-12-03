Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 1,374,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

