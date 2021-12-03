Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

