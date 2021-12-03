Mizuho Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Shares of MRO opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

