Mizuho Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $61.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.