MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Matthew Donald Hudson Acquires 42,553 Shares

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($26,130.01).

Shares of MJH opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £75.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. MJ Hudson Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

