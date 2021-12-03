Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIX traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.50 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from Â£0.02 million ($0.03 million) to Â£1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.