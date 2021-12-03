Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head-To-Head Survey

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 3 5 7 0 2.27

Moderna has a consensus target price of $237.79, indicating a potential downside of 21.13%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Moderna 59.69% 121.61% 49.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -1.25 Moderna $803.40 million 152.15 -$747.06 million $16.31 18.48

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats Kiromic BioPharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

