Mogul Productions (STARS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.67 Million

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $47.18 million and $10.67 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Mogul Productions Coin Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul . The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

