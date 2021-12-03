MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Shares Up 0.7%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

