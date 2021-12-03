Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.79

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.79 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 73659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.
MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
