Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.79

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.79 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 73659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

