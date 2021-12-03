Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Moody’s stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. 11,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,106. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.12 and its 200 day moving average is $370.63. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $12,251,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
