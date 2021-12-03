Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Moody’s stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. 11,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,106. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.12 and its 200 day moving average is $370.63. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $12,251,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.