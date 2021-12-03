Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGAM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MGAM stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 357 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 143,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.72.

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

