Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of DHT worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth $110,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of DHT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 495,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 57,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

