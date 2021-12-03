Morgan Stanley Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $79.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

O opened at $67.52 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

