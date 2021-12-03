Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DHT were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DHT by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

