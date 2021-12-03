Morgan Stanley Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $60.21 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

