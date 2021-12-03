Morgan Stanley Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.