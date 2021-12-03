Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

