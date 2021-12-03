Morgan Stanley Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

