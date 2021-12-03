Morgan Stanley Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $26.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.59.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.