Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKRIY. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

