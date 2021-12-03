Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

