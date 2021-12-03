Morgan Stanley Sells 99,074 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Global Partners worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

