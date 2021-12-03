Morgan Stanley Sells 99,074 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Global Partners worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GLP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

