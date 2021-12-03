mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.