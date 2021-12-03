mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.
About mPhase Technologies
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.