Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $44.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.