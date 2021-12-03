MRC Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10,771% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MRC Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 815,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

