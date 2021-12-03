MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. 32,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

