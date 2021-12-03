MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

