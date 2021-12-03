MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.18. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 28,198 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLN shares. Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.53.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $15,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

