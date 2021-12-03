MVL (MVL) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $223.42 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,672,776 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

