Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $196,283.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00241873 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00086857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

