Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. 49,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 112,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$112.94 million and a P/E ratio of -36.75.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.