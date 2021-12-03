National Bank Financial Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

CADNF remained flat at $$10.42 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

